A Coast family got a unique surprise at Disneyland’s new Star Wars attraction

This Ocean Springs boy and his family was honored at Disneyland Park’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Galaxy’s Edge is the largest single-themed land in Disney Parks history, according to a Disney Parks article.

Johnathan Ridgeway, 8, was the one millionth rider on the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction at the park.

Jonathan was at the park with his younger brother, 4-year-old Logan, and their parents, Becky and Roger Ridgeway.

The Ridgeway family was greeted by the Disney cast members who helped open the area of the park on May 31.

The family sat at the famous Dejarik table and met Chewbacca. Once the ride was finished, they were treated to Blue and Green Milk for a toast.