A 2-year-old is dead after drowning at Presley’s Outing in East Jackson County Tuesday evening, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

The name of the toddler is not being released at this time.

Jackson County officials are working to gather information on the circumstances of the drowning.

The Sun Herald will update this story as we learn more.