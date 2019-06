Jackson County This Coast hotel housed mobsters and the King of Rock and Roll, but it’s future is uncertain June 18, 2019 06:00 AM

Gulf Hills has been a stable in Jackson County for decades. It was built as a hideout for Al Capone in the 20s, and had famous guests like Elvis Presley, Judy Garland, and Marilyn Monroe. Without a buyer, the historic hotel's future is in jeopardy.