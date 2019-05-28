One dead in Memorial Day accident near MS 57 in Jackson County

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 24-year-old is dead after a crash Sunday night on U.S. 90 near MS 57.

The accident happened around 9:45 p.m.

Kayla Danielle Pittman of Ocean Springs was a passenger in a 1997 Toyota Camry, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Camry, Robert Chase Pittman, was trying to make a left turn onto MS 57 North when the vehicle was hit on the right passenger side by a 2013 Ford Escape, MHP said in a release.

The driver of the Escape, Alexis McWilliams, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Robert Pittman was taken by ambulance to Ocean Springs Hospital with serious injuries.

Kayla Pittman was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MHP.

This was the only fatal crash recorded by MHP during their 2019 Memorial Day Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) safety initiative, which started May 24 and ended May 27 at midnight.

The crash is under investigation.