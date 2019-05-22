Jackson County
NBA player, Coast native Devin Booker designed a Nike shoe with a shout out to his hometown
Devin Booker sets Moss Point career scoring record
Former Moss Point High School basketball player and Phoenix Suns’ guard Devin Booker gives a shout out to his hometown of Moss Point on his new Nike shoes.
A tag on the tongue of the shoe reads, “Made in Moss Point,” Arizona Sports reports.
Booker set a career scoring record at Moss Point High with 2,518 points.
The Air Force 1 by Devin Booker will be released on June 6 at House of Hoops by Foot Locker and June 8 at all Foot Locker stores, Nike.com reports.
There aren’t any Foot Locker stores in Moss Point, but there is one inside Edgewater Mall in Biloxi, one in Mobile’s Bel Air Mall and one in Slidell’s Northshore Square Mall.
The shoes will be sold for $100.
