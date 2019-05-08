Video shows shooting outside Moss Point club where 3 were hurt. Police need your help.

People scream, flee as shooter fires rifle multiple times outside Moss Point club Moss Point police are looking for a shooter seen on video firing shots into a crowd outside of a Moss Point club on May 5, 2019. Three people were wounded, and one is in critical condition. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Moss Point police are looking for a shooter seen on video firing shots into a crowd outside of a Moss Point club on May 5, 2019. Three people were wounded, and one is in critical condition.

Moss Point police need the public’s help identifying man seen on video shooting a rifle into a crowd of people outside of a club Sunday night.

Three people were shot outside Luxury Nightz Bar & Lounge on Main Street, said Police Chief Brandon Ashley.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m.

In the video attained by police and released to the media, a male in a red shirt and black shorts is seen carrying what appears to be a rifle. At one point in the video, four shots are fired, and people began screaming and fleeing the parking lot outside the club.

Ashley says police need to identify the man in the video carrying the rifle.

Witnesses say fights broke out in the parking lot before they heard several gunshots.

The three victims were taken to Singing River Hospital in private vehicles. Two were treated and released.

The third victim was taken into surgery. His condition is unknown, according to Ashley.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call Detective Kimberlee Snowden or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711. You can remain anonymous.