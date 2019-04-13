‘Badly decomposed’ body found in Moss Point, police say

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in Moss Point.





The body was found off Molden Street on Saturday morning, said Police Chief Brandon Ashley.

Ashley said the body is badly decomposed, making it challenging to identify or determine the cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing.

Ashley said he could not confirm if the discovery of the body was related to the recent disappearance of Pascagoula resident Shawn Martin.

Martin, 26, was last heard from on March 21 while putting gas in his SUV at a Mississippi 63 service station in Moss Point.

Martin was supposed to be headed toward Atlanta that day, his mother said, but police later found his green GMC Yukon abandoned off Magnolia Street in Moss Point.

Magnolia Street is about 3 miles west of Mississippi 63.

Ashley told the Sun Herald in March that Martin’s disappearance is being treated as a missing person’s case.