Here’s the winner of Pascagoula’s runoff election to replace a councilman who died

Pascagoula’s slogan is “Mississippi’s Flagship City” and the original home of Jimmy Buffet.
Pascagoula's slogan is "Mississippi's Flagship City" and the original home of Jimmy Buffet.
The unofficial winner of Tuesday’s special election runoff in Ward 2 is newcomer Felix “FeFe” Fornett.

He received 204 votes and Melanie A. Martin received 138.

In March, there was a special election after Councilman George Wolverton died in February. Four people, including Freddy L. Jackson and Joseph B. “Joe” Odom, were on the ballot.

Fornett is a 54-year-old businessman who has lived in Pascagoula his whole life, and in Ward 2 for 24 years, he said in a Facebook video.

“I’ve seen this place go from good to not so good,” he said, and added that the city has potential to grow and become a Coast destination.

