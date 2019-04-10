Jackson County
Here’s the winner of Pascagoula’s runoff election to replace a councilman who died
The unofficial winner of Tuesday’s special election runoff in Ward 2 is newcomer Felix “FeFe” Fornett.
He received 204 votes and Melanie A. Martin received 138.
In March, there was a special election after Councilman George Wolverton died in February. Four people, including Freddy L. Jackson and Joseph B. “Joe” Odom, were on the ballot.
Fornett is a 54-year-old businessman who has lived in Pascagoula his whole life, and in Ward 2 for 24 years, he said in a Facebook video.
“I’ve seen this place go from good to not so good,” he said, and added that the city has potential to grow and become a Coast destination.
