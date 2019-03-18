Vancleave woman dies in ATV accident with son driving, sheriff says

A Vancleave woman died in an ATV accident Sunday, according to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheryl Rachuba Leopard, 61, was a passenger on an all-terrain vehicle driven by her son when the ATV hit a stump and flipped.
When the ATV rolled over, Leopard was pinned underneath it, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Leopard was pronounced dead at the scene.
The mother and son were riding on trails on private property off Old River Road when the accident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday.
The incident is under investigation.
