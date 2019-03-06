Jackson County

Tulane IDs 21-year-old student killed in freak accident at Gautier rest stop

By Justin Mitchell

March 06, 2019 07:47 AM

Tulane University in New Orleans identified the 21-year-old woman killed in a freak accident Tuesday at a rest area off Interstate 10 in Jackson County.

School officials identified the victim as 21-year-old Margaret Maurer, a senior studying ecology and evolutionary biology, according to the New Orleans Advocate.

Gautier police said Maurer was one of three New Orleans-area college students who stopped at the rest area Tuesday afternoon.

Maurer was struck and killed by a a tire that had broken off a tractor trailer traveling westbound on the interstate, police said. She was walking back to the car.

Maurer is from Forest Lake, Minnesota.

  Comments  