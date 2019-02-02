Cyclist injured in crash was ‘pretty intoxicated,’ Jackson County sheriff says

A bicyclist suffered critical injuries Friday night in the St. Martin community after he turned in front of a motorist, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
“The bicyclist was pretty intoxicated,” Ezell said Saturday. “We found some folks he had been drinking with most of the day yesterday.”
The driver, 19, was on his way home from work when the cyclist, dressed in dark clothing, pulled out in front of the white Chevrolet Trailblazer as it headed south on Rose Farm Road, Ezell said.
The cyclist was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital immediately after the crash. From there, he was transferred to the University of South Alabama Medical Center for further treatment. He was serious condition Saturday.
No charges are expected to be filed against the driver.
No one involved in the crash has been identified.
Deputy Donnie Moore is investigating.
