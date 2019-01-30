Jackson County

Truck driver armed with machete in standoff with police. Interstate closed in Jackson County.

By Robin Fitzgerald

January 30, 2019 09:58 AM

All lanes of Interstate 10 are shut down near the Moss Point/Pascagoula exit while a truck driver armed with a machete is involved in a standoff with deputies.

The standoff started after a pursuit and traffic is now blocked in all lanes between the 60 and 59 mile markers, which is between Mississippi 57 and Gautier-Vancleave Road, said Master Sgt. Chase Elkins of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Otherwise, law enforcement officers have been diverting traffic since before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Its unclear which agency was involved in the pursuit, he said.

SunHerald.com will update this report.

