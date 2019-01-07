Two young teens are missing and may be staying in woods, Coast sheriff says

Two young teenagers who left their homes in Jackson County a little over a week ago may be staying in woods, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Woodrow Hunter Allen, 16, and Natalie Anne Grubb, 14, both left their homes in the St. Andrews and Gulf Park Estates communities on Dec. 30, Ezell said.
They were seen together about 3 p.m. Monday on Pine Street in St. Andrews, he said.
There are a lot of woods in the area and they have been seen by several people a few times at locations indicating they are hiding out in woods, Ezell said.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or its Criminal Investigations Division at 228-769-3065.
