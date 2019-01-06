Second inmate found hanging in Jackson County jail in less than 2 weeks, sheriff says

A second inmate has committed suicide at the Jackson County jail in less than two weeks, the sheriff said Sunday.
Shaun Prive, 39, was found by a deputy with a sheet around his neck during lunch Saturday, Sherif Mike Ezell said in a press release.
He was taken to Singing River Hospital where he died at about 3 a.m. Sunday.
“As part of the investigations into both deaths, there will be an in-depth overview of all jail procedures and necessary changes will be made,” Ezell said.
Prive had been arrested by Pascagoula Police on a felony charge of uttering forgery, but Ezell did not say how long he had been in the jail.
The first inmate, Gene Danley Jr., was found hanging in his cell on Dec. 28.
Danley, 35, was being held before his transfer to a state prison on a probation violation after his arrest on misdemeanor charges. Pascagoula police arrested him Nov. 12 on charges of public drunk and giving false identifying information.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson County District Attorney’s office are assisting the sheriff’s department in investigating the deaths.
The Sun Herald will update this story as more information is available.
