Florida man dies in New Year’s Eve crash on Interstate 10

A Florida man was killed in a crash on Interstate 10 on New Year’s Eve, officials say.
At about 7 p.m. Monday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes near the 49 mile marker in Jackson County.
It appears a 33-year-old man from Pensacola, Fla., died after he lost control of his 2017 Dodge Ram in the westbound lanes, overturned, and drove into the eastbound lanes, MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said.
The truck crashed into the driver’s side of an eastbound Ford F-150, then into the front of a 2017 Ford Escape.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Escape driver was taken to a hospital with “moderate injuries.”
All the drivers were wearing seat belts, Elkins said.
The crash is still under investigation, and officials will release the name of the man once his family is notified.
The Sun Herald will update this story as more information is available.
