Couple who disappeared in Alaska have ties to Ocean Springs

LaTisha Pettigen, owner of a CrossFit gym in Ocean Springs, tried to stay focused on Wednesday.
She was waiting for a flight to Anchorage, Alaska, where her parents disappeared after riding their snow machines at nearby Big Lake.
Pettigen, formerly known as LaTisha Wilkinson, also was keeping an eye on reports from a search party of volunteers who started looking for her parents Wednesday morning.
Big Lake, said to have the most popular snow machine trail system in Alaska, freezes over during the winter, creating an elaborate system of trails that makes for easy access to all areas of the lake and its 67 miles of shoreline.
Pettigen’s parents live in Anchorage, where Pettigen grew up, and they’ve owned a condo at Big Lake about 10 years. Pettigen returns to Alaska for weeks at a time every summer to enjoy commercial fishing.
But this trip home is one filled with apprehension even as Pettigen hopes for the best.
She talked to her father for about an hour by phone on Friday, and hasn’t spoken to her parents since.
Her parents had planned an afternoon snow machine ride and to catch a flight to Tennessee, arriving Tuesday to spend the holidays with family, according to ktva.com. They didn’t make the flight.
LaVerne and Van Pettigen, both realtors for 20 years, know the trails and they’re experienced riders, their daughter said. Her mother is an Alaska native. Her father moved to Alaska through a military relocation.
Their disappearance has made headlines throughout Alaska.
Their daughter says she texted both of them over the weekend but received no response.
Neighbors found the couple’s wallet, purse and other personal items in their condo after family members got worried. Their cars were covered with snow but their snow machines were missing, ktuu.com has reported.
They had been riding a 2000 Black Polaris 500 and a 2014 Yamaha Dark Blue Vector.
Alaska State Troopers and National Guard began to search, and a helicopter from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, a military base in Anchorage, was sent up to help, ktva.com has reported. The helicopter is an HH-60 Pave Hawk, a search-and-rescue helicopter used by Air Force special tactics teams and pararescuemen.
The couple’s last phone message was about 10:53 a.m. Sunday. LaVerne Pettigen had left a voice mail for a person who wanted her to show property in Anchorage.
Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a last cellphone signal pinged, drawing searches to focus on a certain area.
Big Lake Trails, a nonprofit advocacy group, shared a Facebook post Tuesday asking for volunteers to gather for a search Wednesday morning. The group said it could “cover the entire trail system before nightfall” if they had enough volunteers.
