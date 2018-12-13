A pit bull attacked and killed a horse, Gautier police say. It’s still on the loose.

A dangerous pit bull is on the loose in Gautier, and police are asking for the public’s help finding it.

Gautier police report they were called to a house off of Graveline Road on Wednesday after the pit bull attacked a horse.

The horse died from its injuries.

Police and animal control officials are trying to find the dog, described as a blue-nose pit bull with a white chest.

Police caution that the dog is considered dangerous, and anyone with information should not approach the dog on their own.





If you have information, the police department’s non-emergency number is 497-2486.