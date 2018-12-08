Pascagoula Coast Guard crew rescues two from capsized skiff

The Coast Guard rescued two people after their boat capsized near Grand Bay, Mississippi, on Saturday, according to a press release.
Coast Guard Station Pascagoula received a report from Jackson County dispatchers that there were two people in the water in Grand Bay. Station Pascagoula watchstanders alerted the Coast Guard Sector Mobile and a response boat was launched.
The Coast Guard in Mobile directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island sent a response boat.
The Station Pascagoula boatcrew located the two survivors, one clinging to the hull of the capsized 12-foot aluminum skiff and one in the water, the release said. Both survivors were wearing life jackets.
The survivors were transported to Station Pascagoula in good condition.
Storms and heavy rainfall swept through South Mississippi on Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service in New Orleans also had issued flash flood alerts in some areas.
Sun Herald will update this report when more information is available.
Comments