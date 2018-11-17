Social media blamed her for walking alone after rape on Biloxi Bay Bridge

“Too many people take too many risks... No reason to put yourself in that position.”

“I would not run alone that late at night, especially being a woman. Go during daylight or go with a running buddy.”

“Hmmm, story sounds kinda fishy to me!”

Those were some of more than 60 comments posted on the Sun Herald Facebook page four years ago, on Nov. 15, after Ocean Springs police said they were searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted on the Biloxi Bay Bridge.

News of the crime shocked the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The bridge, which connects Biloxi to Ocean Springs, has views of Crab Island and Biloxi Back Bay casinos, and is arguably one of the most popular recreational exercise locations among locals.

The Biloxi Bay Bridge opened in 2007, and the recreational lane was designed for runners, walkers, cyclists and families, said former Ocean Springs mayor Connie Moran. The previous bridge, destroyed in Hurricane Katrina, did not have a pedestrian lane.

Moran was mayor when the assault occurred. She said it really shook the quaint beach town. It was the first time a sex crime of that nature had been reported on the bridge that is generally well-lit and well-traveled, even after dark.

The victim, a woman who was walking alone, was attacked from behind and raped on the bridge. She would later go home and alert her husband, call police and have a rape kit administered at a local hospital.

But in 2014, details were limited.

Ocean Springs police at the time urged the public to come forward with any information that could help solve the case or lead to identification of a person of interest.

Then, a mistake sparked controversy on social media — a sketch of the attacker released by Ocean Springs police had to be retracted. It was the wrong sketch.

The attack led to changes that made the bridge safer, but questions still loomed about the actual case. Would it ever be solved? And while several people sent the victim words of encouragement or expressed outrage and disgust over the assault, others weren’t so supportive.

They said:

Why was a woman walking on the bridge alone at night?

Women should always have a walking or running buddy.

Why would she put herself in that position? Why risk it?

Why didn’t she call the cops before going home?

A couple of commenters on the original Sun Herald post, which was shared nearly 500 times, said the story sounded “fishy.”

A look at the rape case

Here’s what the police report said, the Sun Herald reported:

The woman told Ocean Springs police she was attacked about 8:30 p.m. while walking alone on Nov. 14, 2014.

She had parked her car on the Ocean Springs side of the bridge and was walking west toward Biloxi when a man passed her going east.

Seconds later, the man “turned and grabbed her, forcing her to the ground face down,” according to the police report.

She was raped from behind and she said she did not struggle because the man’s hands were around her neck and she feared she’d be strangled or thrown off the bridge.

The man followed her back down the bridge after the assault but fled once she made it to the foot of the bridge near the Ocean Springs Yacht Club.

According to the Sun Herald, the woman got in her car and drove home to tell her husband what happened. He called 911 and she later went to a hospital and had a rape kit administered. The woman speaks little English — her husband translated questions from police.

Nearly four years later, the DNA database hit a match from the sample collected at the time of the assault. Police finally had a suspect. Aaron Roy McMillian, 32, of Utah, who previously lived in Ocean Springs.

The Sun Herald reported Thursday that McMillian had been arrested on drug and weapons charges in May. A DNA sample was collected since Utah law allows the collection of DNA samples after felony arrests.

McMillian’s DNA was a match and he admitted in a police interview to having sex with the woman on the bridge.

He remains in a Utah jail until an extradition proceeding can occur to return him to Mississippi to face the rape charge.

Blaming the victim

The Sun Herald reported the arrest on Nov. 13, one-day shy of the four-year mark of the assault.

But many residents on the Mississippi Coast hadn’t forgotten what fellow citizens said on Facebook after the news broke in 2014.

Jennifer Caillavet of Biloxi shared an article on McMillian’s arrest with a long excerpt about why it’s problematic to blame victims in sexual assault cases.

“Thanks, science,” Caillavet wrote. “Too bad the keyboard warriors saying ‘sounds made up’ or ‘this doesn’t add up’ when this story was first reported can’t be publicly shamed.

“With comments like ‘it’s dark at 6 p.m. ... what was she even doing alone walking on the bridge?’ it’s quite easy (and disheartening) to understand why sexual assault victims are hesitant to come forward.”

Then she went a step further. She created a Facebook campaign to collect donations for the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence, a nonprofit organization that provides a safe house and support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“With everything that has been happening in the media, politics and the #MeToo movement, I wanted people to know that this woman was vindicated in her claim and share proof,” Caillavet said. “I doubt it, but maybe this will make people think twice before doubting a victim.”

Caillavet said she believes people who made comments asking why the 2014 rape victim was walking alone at night or questioning the credibility of what happened were taking part in victim-blaming. She knows firsthand what it’s like to see comments discrediting the severity of assaults on women. She is a domestic violence survivor who sought help at the Center for Nonviolence.

“I’ve had my mugshot shared to discredit my claims, had my bloody face turned into a meme, called a liar even after admittance, told ‘now i see why you get the s--- beat out of you,’ heard things like ‘she’s lying... why would she stay if it’s that bad,’ I’m making it up for attention or I provoked it and got the abuser worked up just so he would react and hit me.

“Things like this make people stay silent because you feel helpless and that no one will believe you anyway.”

The Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence said it will always combat perceptions of victim blaming and educate communities in Mississippi why it’s so important to hold attackers accountable for the crimes they commit.

“The reality following a sexual assault is that it is never the victim’s fault,” said Stacey Riley, CEO of the center. “We live in a culture where rape jokes and teaching young women that it is their responsibility to avoid being assaulted is a social norm, which we then reinforce with common sayings such as ‘boys will be boys’ and ‘she asked for it’ by wearing certain clothes.

“If we can work toward understanding trauma rather than judging someone who has been traumatized, then we will have taken a first step toward a safer community for ourselves and our families.”

Do runners feel safe?

The Clarion Ledger asked women who regularly run or exercise on the bridge about the rape case and if it affected their use of the bridge.

Destiney Allen, a lieutenant with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, has been running the bridge for more than five years. She either runs early in the morning, often before sunrise, or at night after the sun sets. And she usually runs alone.

Allen said the rape case didn’t change her schedule.

“I think it’s isolated. I don’t think it’s a danger up there,” Allen said. “In reality, a woman could be walking through a parking lot and it could happen.”

Allen said she doesn’t run with a gun.

“Where am I going to put it?” she asked.

But she does make sure to make note of the vehicles in the parking lot at the foot of the Ocean Springs side of the bridge. She said she parks there because it’s well lit and feels safer.

Liz Sekul of Ocean Springs lives in a small community close to the Biloxi Bay Bridge. She exercises on the bridge several times each week.

Sekul said she’d often run the bridge alone before the 2014 rape happened. But not anymore.

“After hearing about what happened to her, I did purchase some Mace to strap to my arm while I ran and always carried my phone, but I honestly always felt a bit nervous,” Sekul said.

If she exercised on the bridge at night, Sekul would always go with a friend.

Sekul, now pregnant with her first child, has replaced walking with running until after she gives birth. She’s also decided to only use the bridge before the sun goes down.

“I think that being pregnant has definitely made me more cautious than I was previously for many reasons, but mainly the fact that I don’t think I could move as swiftly as I would have pre-baby bump,” Sekul said.

When asked if she would consider running on the bridge at night again after she has her baby, Sekul said probably not.

“When I can run again, I’ll be someone’s mom. That makes me want to avoid potential danger to increase chances that I will always be here for my child,” Sekul said.

Sekul said she believes people should not place blame on the victim in the 2014 case.

“I do not think it is fair for a woman who was raped to be condemned for not carrying a firearm while on her evening walk, in what is typically considered a very safe town — a sad sign of our times.”

Moran said women took action after the rape. There were protests and a women’s group raised about $10,000 to install security cameras.

Moran said the rape has been the only crime of that nature that’s been reported on the bridge to the best of her knowledge. And she praised police for their work to solve the case and denounced anyone who didn’t believe the victim’s story.

“It’s just so typical of what happens to so many women who cry foul. They are always second-guessed,” Moran said. “I commend her for doing the right thing and cooperating with the police. She did the right thing.”