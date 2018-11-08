21-year-old Coast woman dies after crashing head-on into truck, official says

A 21-year-old woman is dead after crashing head-on into a truck on Mississippi 57 on Thursday morning, officials say.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded about 9:45 a.m. to the crash near Waltman Road.
It appears the woman’s blue 2004 Nissan Armada was traveling northbound when it crossed the center line and hit a red 2018 Ford F-150 driven by a 71-year-old man, MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
The crash is under investigation, and the woman’s name will be released after next-of-kin are notified.
