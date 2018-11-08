Sun Herald file
Sun Herald file

Jackson County

21-year-old Coast woman dies after crashing head-on into truck, official says

Sun Herald

November 08, 2018 11:18 AM

A 21-year-old woman is dead after crashing head-on into a truck on Mississippi 57 on Thursday morning, officials say.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded about 9:45 a.m. to the crash near Waltman Road.

It appears the woman’s blue 2004 Nissan Armada was traveling northbound when it crossed the center line and hit a red 2018 Ford F-150 driven by a 71-year-old man, MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation, and the woman’s name will be released after next-of-kin are notified.

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

By

  Comments  