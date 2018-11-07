Jackson, George, Greene counties get new judges but one race goes to a runoff

Voters have elected one new Chancery Court judge for Jackson, George and Greene counties and a new County Court judge for Jackson County. A second Chancery Court judgeship will be decided in a runoff.
Former George County prosecutor Mark Maples beat newcomer to politics Stacie Zorn in a close race to fill the Chancery Court seat vacated by one-term Judge Michael Fondren.
Former Assistant District Attorney Tanya Hasbrouck will face political newcomer Ashlee Cole Trehern in a runoff to fill the Chancery Court seat vacated by long-time Judge Jaye Bradley. That runoff will be Nov. 27.
Maples, the son of retired senior Circuit Court Judge Darwin Maples, spent his last hours campaigning before dark Tuesday waving to Ingalls Shipyard workers leaving work. He had been elected county prosecutor for seven terms, handling both criminal and youth court cases in George County, and said he has spent his entire 36-year legal career in Chancery Court.
Hasbrouck, who ran for circuit clerk in 2015, is in private practice after having been a prosecutor in Jackson, George and Greene counties and an assistant public defender. She has been an attorney for the West Jackson County Utility Authority.
Trehern, an attorney, is a 2005 graduate of East Central High School and has a private law practice in Pascagoula.
In unofficial totals Tuesday night, Maples took the three-county race with 24,439 votes to Zorn’s 18,689.
Hasbrouck lead the race with 13,310 to Trehern’s 11,214. Gary Roberts garnered 11,160 and and Robert “Bob” Briggs’ 5,918.
Both County Court seats were contested in Jackson County with longtime Youth Court Judge Sharon Sigalas challenged by attorney Jennifer Sekul Harris. Sigalas won with 55 percent of the vote, 17,920 to 14,552.
Longtime Jackson County prosecutor Mark Watts stepped into the role of County Court judge, filling the seat of longtime Judge T. Larry Wilson, who retired. Watts won with 65 percent of the vote, defeating attorneys Scott Corlew and James B. Wright Jr.
And in Justice Court District 2, Sheila Osgood defeated Shannon Aguilar 4,830 to 2,460.
Longtime Circuit Court Judge Dale Harkey easily won re-election with 31,069 votes to challenger Jeffrey “Jeff” Grant Pierce’s 9,249.
School Board elections
Dan Marks, longtime member of the Pascagoula-Gautier School District representing Gautier, was challenged by Kleon Irving and Noah Britt. He took the race with 1,171 votes to Irving’s 1,091 and Britt’s 556.
In Moss Point, two school board seats were up for grabs.
Cliff Cooley defeated Daphne Viverette for the Trustee 3 position with 58 percent of the vote.
Jennifer Joseph Anderson, mother of Congressional candidate Jeramey Anderson, won the Trustee 4 position with 69 percent of the vote against Carolyn Rankin Moore.
