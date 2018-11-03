Jackson County

Ocean Springs woman killed in crash on I-10 in Jackson County

By Sun Herald

November 03, 2018 02:49 PM

An Ocean Springs woman died on Saturday after she crashed her SUV on I-10 in Jackson County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said in a release that the woman was east-bound on the interstate when she lost control of her 2002 Ford Explorer around 11:30 a.m. near mile marker 55. The car went into the median and rolled several times. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car.

She was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

MHP is investigating the accident.

