Ocean Springs woman killed in crash on I-10 in Jackson County

An Ocean Springs woman died on Saturday after she crashed her SUV on I-10 in Jackson County.
Mississippi Highway Patrol said in a release that the woman was east-bound on the interstate when she lost control of her 2002 Ford Explorer around 11:30 a.m. near mile marker 55. The car went into the median and rolled several times. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car.
She was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
MHP is investigating the accident.
Comments