90-year-old South Mississippi man has been reported missing

A Silver Alert has been issued for Richard Lee Campbell, a missing 90-year-old Moss Point resident, police said.
Campbell, who suffers from dementia, was last seen by his family on Monday, Police Chief Brandon Ashley said.
Campbell’s family reported he was sitting on the front of his home in the 5500 block of Grierson Street about 6 p.m. Monday.
Campbell may be confused and unaware of his surroundings, Ashley siad.
Witnesses say he was last seen wearing a blue and gray sweater and khaki pants.
Anyone with information about Campbell is asked to call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1723.
