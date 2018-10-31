Richard Lee Cambell
Richard Lee Cambell Moss Point Police Department
Richard Lee Cambell Moss Point Police Department

Jackson County

90-year-old South Mississippi man has been reported missing

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

October 31, 2018 02:56 PM

Moss Point

A Silver Alert has been issued for Richard Lee Campbell, a missing 90-year-old Moss Point resident, police said.

Campbell, who suffers from dementia, was last seen by his family on Monday, Police Chief Brandon Ashley said.

Campbell’s family reported he was sitting on the front of his home in the 5500 block of Grierson Street about 6 p.m. Monday.

Campbell may be confused and unaware of his surroundings, Ashley siad.

Witnesses say he was last seen wearing a blue and gray sweater and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about Campbell is asked to call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1723.

Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

  Comments  