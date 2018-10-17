Officials identify worker who died after fall at Chevron Pascagoula Refinery

A contractor at the Chevron Pascagoula Refinery who died after a fall at the plant has been identified.
Albert Lee Byrd II, employed by Performance Contractors Inc., fell from an elevated structure about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and died from his injuries, Chevron officials said in a news release Wednesday.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” the release said.
After Byrd fell, Chevron emergency responders offered aid on the scene and called for an ambulance. Chevron also notified federal and local authorities, including the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
No other details were provided.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration typically investigates workplace deaths. OSHA representatives were at the facility on Wednesday.
“We are fully cooperating,” Chevron said.
The plant employs about 1,580 workers.
Chevron operates around the clock 365 days a year. Its work includes processing 330,000 barrels, or 13.9 million gallons of crude oil per day, according to its website.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
