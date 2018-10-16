Pedestrian dies after being hit at US 90 intersection in Pascagoula, police say

A male has died after being struck by a vehicle while he tried to walk across the intersection of U.S. 90 and Marie Street, police say.
He was hit by an eastbound vehicle traveling toward Market Street about 11:15 p.m Monday, Pascagoula police Capt. Doug Adams said in a news release. The area is just west of Waffle House.
Acadian Ambulance took him to Singing River Hospital, where he died shortly after midnight, Adams said Tuesday.
The male’s name is being held pending notification of family.
Adams said the pedestrian death remains under investigation.
SunHerald.com will update this report.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
