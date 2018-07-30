Woman dead after SUV she was driving strikes tree in Vancleave, sheriff says

A 56-year-old Ocean Springs woman died late Sunday afternoon when her SUV struck a tree, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Lori Duhon was driving a Toyota 4-Runner when the vehicle left the road about 5:15 p.m., Ezell said.
Duhon died at the scene.
She had no passengers in the vehicle, he said.
Fox Ridge, which runs parallel to and south of Jim Ramsey Road, is between Fox Run Drive and School Landing Road.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments