89-year-old man, woman dead after truck tried to cross Jackson County highway, officials say

An 89-year-old man and his female passenger were killed Monday evening while trying to drive across Mississippi 63, officials say.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the wreck at about 5:05 p.m. at the Polktown Road crossing, said Chase Elkins in a press release.

It appears a blue 2008 Dodge Ram, driven by a 26-year-old man from Lucedale, was northbound on the highway when a red 1998 Ford Ranger crossed the northbound lanes to turn east onto Polktown, Elkins said. The Dodge hit the passenger side of the Ford, and both vehicles ended up on the right side of the road.

Both the passenger and driver of the Ford were pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver refused treatment.

The 89-year-old man was not wearing a seat belt, Elkins said.

The crash is still under investigation.