Moss Point woman left home and never came back. Police need help finding her.

The sheriff's department has asked for the public's help to find a 55-year-old Moss Point woman who disappeared in a black Dodge Dakota pickup truck on Tuesday.
Marie Carla Delrio was last seen at her home in the 9000 block of Bayou Cumbest Road in Moss Point, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
She left home about noon Tuesday in a pickup that has green cat eyes on a vanity plate on the front of the truck.
The back passenger tire is a spare tire, Ezell said.
The Mississippi tag number is JK3 755.
Anyone with information about her is asked to call 228-769-3063.
Comments