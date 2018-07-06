Fast food restaurant catches fire in Pascagoula, officials say

Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a Pascagoula fast food restaurant.
Krystal's on Denny Avenue caught fire Friday morning, according to Danielle Jones with the Pascagoula Fire Department. Officials received the call around 10:15 a.m. Jones said when officials arrived on scene, the fire was through the roof of the building.
Jones said this is a grease fire, and the restaurant's suppression system had grease built up in it. Jones said the restaurant had a similar incident Thursday night, and was advised to take care of the issue.
According to the Mississippi Department of Health, the restaurant had gone through 29 inspections since 2007, receiving an A or a B rating each time. The last time a complaint was filed on the restaurant was in 2016.
The last recorded inspection was Feb. 23, 2018. Krystal received an A rating on that inspection. There is no specific item on the health inspection checklist for grease buildup.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
