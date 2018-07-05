2-year-old boy drowns in Vancleave pond, officials say

A Vancleave boy died early Thursday morning after drowning in a pond on his grandparents' property.

His name was Bryant Chapman, and he was 2 years old.

Jackson County deputies responded to a call at 21500 Mississippi 57 shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, finding medical personnel performing CPR on the child, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.

Bryant's grandmother said the family was swimming in the pond then went inside to eat lunch, Ezell said. The child was with them in the house, but they noticed him missing a few minutes later and began looking for him, he said.

Bryant's father found him in the pond unresponsive and pulled him out of the water, Ezell said. The grandmother then began CPR.

Bryant was taken to Singing River Hospital in Ocean Springs and later airlifted to Mobile Children's Hospital.

His death has been ruled an accidental drowning.