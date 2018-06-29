Silver Alert issued for missing Jones County woman last seen in Moss Point

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 68-year-old Moselle woman who officials say was seen in Moss Point early Thursday evening.
Relatives of Maxine Goldman told the Jones County Sheriff's Department she has medical issues that can impair her judgment, said Warren Strain, communication director for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
Goldman was seen in the 1400 block of Oak Haven Drive in Moss Point about 6 p.m. Thursday, Strain said.
She was driving a silver 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis with Mississippi license plate JNP 437.
Goldman is 5 feet tall, weighs 115 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation activates a Silver Alert for missing, endangered adults when a law enforcement agency requests it and shows criteria set by state law has been met.
To give a tip, call your local law enforcement agency or the Jones County Sheriff's Department at 601-425-0223.
