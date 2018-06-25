Three dead, decaying dogs found inside Pascagoula home, police say

A person trying to serve a legal document noticed a foul smell coming from a Pascagoula house and called police, believing it was the odor of a dead human or animal.
Inside the house, police found three decaying dogs and eight other dogs who are now under a veterinarian's care, Police Sgt. Doug Adams said.
Investigators are trying to find out why the 11 dogs were inside the otherwise vacant house at 2710 Fernwood Avenue on Thursday night, Adams said Monday.
The neighborhood is between Convent and Clairmont Avenues.
The property owners do not live in the house, Adams told the Sun Herald.
"It's a piece of property that they own," he said. "At this time, nobody's living there."
The property owners, who were not identified, also own other properties, Adams said.
He declined to say if the owners knew the dogs were in the house or if they could face animal cruelty or abuse charges. It's also unclear if the person who noticed the smell, who is a process server, was looking for someone who had lived in the house.
"We are unable to comment any further on this criminal case, or any civil cases related to this and other properties belonging to the same owners, due to the active criminal investigation," Adams said in a news release.
"We recognize that in this era of social media, many situations receive comment and dialogue before all facts are known or can be made public, and assure citizens that when we are able to release any further information on this matter, we will do so."
