Parents criticize Coast superintendent search. ‘The whole setup here is problematic.’

What’s the best way to choose a school superintendent? Answers may vary, but some Harrison County School District parents say their district is doing it all wrong.

The district has not publicized the identities of the seven-member committee evaluating applicants, nor has it publicly explained the process by which the superintendent will be chosen. One member of the committee is outgoing Superintendent Roy Gill’s brother-in-law, and Gill himself is also serving on the committee.

“I was just wanting some answers about how the procedure went to choose another superintendent,” said Betty Daniel during the public comment period of Monday’s board meeting. “Who is on the choosing committee or how does that work? I don’t even know how that works.”

At the meeting, board member Dr. Barbara Thomas proposed extending the deadline for candidates to apply from Tuesday to March 23, saying she had heard from a number of parents in her district who wanted to share their hopes and ideas for the new superintendent, and that she would like more time to talk with them.

Aside from Thomas and occasionally Ladner, the board members largely sat silent while a handful of parents begged them for more opportunities to participate in the process, more transparency and more time to publicize the search.

Rena Wiggins said Thomas’s proposal would complicate the timeline for the goal of getting the new superintendent into schools before the end of the school year. David Ladner said it would be unfair to people who have already applied (19 so far).

Eric Simmons and Tom Daniels did not speak at all during the discussion.

“I value [parent] input, and the opportunity to have input, and I just don’t see it happening,” Thomas said.

No one made a motion, and her proposal died.

Did Betty Daniel leave the meeting with a better idea of how the Harrison County School District would choose its next superintendent?

“Absolutely not,” she said. “But maybe that wasn’t the place to explain to me how the process works.”

How will the process work?

Gill announced his retirement to the public on March 2. But the search for his successor began on Feb. 22, when the school board voted to form a Superintendent Selection Committee.

That committee will review applications, which were due Tuesday, March 16. They’ll interview seven finalists, and then send their top three to the full school board, said former board member Bill Bradley, who is serving on the committee.

Gill said in an email that each board member, as well as the superintendent and assistant superintendent, had the opportunity to serve on the committee or to choose someone else to represent them. Gill, Assistant Superintendent Mitchell King, and two board members chose to serve on the committee, and three board members selected representatives from their districts.

“This process allows community involvement,” Gill wrote in the email.

Some members of the community don’t see it that way.

“That’s not community involvement in my opinion,” said Brian Pearse, youth minister at First Missionary Baptist Church and a school board candidate more than a decade ago. “Where is your diversity? I suggested, why don’t you have some community meeting, open forum, town hall-type, and let the board members run those meetings and hear from the general public. Even if you still want to pull the wool over people’s eyes, at least you’re trying to include them.”

Who is on the committee?

The identities of the representatives selected by board members have not been publicly announced, nor has the process been publicly described previously. The information is not posted online.

In an email to a community member reviewed by the Sun Herald, Gill listed the following members:

District 1: Rena Wiggins

District 2: Lester Denley (selected by board member Tom Daniels)

District 3: Russell Clark (selected by David Ladner)

District 4: Barbara Thomas

District 5: Bill Bradley (selected by Eric Simmons)

Superintendent Roy Gill

Assistant Superintendent Mitchell King, committee chairperson

There was a reason the district hadn’t publicized the names of the committee members, King said.

“The committee, to a certain extent, they didn’t want people calling them all the time,” he said.

In an interview after the board meeting, King said he will not be applying for the superintendent job.

Thomas is the only Black representative of the committee, and the only Black school board member. According to the Mississippi Department of Education, 35% of students in the district are Black.

Both Denley and Clark are longtime educators; Clark was the principal of Harrison Central High School and Denley of Gulfport High School, among other positions.

Bradley represented District 5 prior to retiring in 2020, when Simmons won the seat.

Bradley said Simmons had asked him to serve on the committee shortly before Gill’s retirement was announced. The committee had a meeting last week to discuss their next steps, he said.

“I don’t see it as a rocket science process,” he said. “For us, we’re looking at culling it down to three good people. And hopefully then, when it gets to [the full board], they’ll get down to the nitty-gritty details about what has to be done and the way they like to work with a principal, their expectations.”

Ladner said he chose Russell Clark because Clark has held a wide range of positions, from teacher, coach and bus driver to maintenance worker, principal and vocational director.

Clark is Gill’s brother-in-law.

Daniels said he felt Denley, as a former educator, had more relevant experience than Daniels could offer.

“He lives in my district,” Daniels said. “In fact, he goes to my church. I think it was a good choice.”

Wiggins said that she had decided to sit on the committee herself rather than choosing someone else because she felt she could represent the community that elected her. She also has children enrolled in the district.

“And I wanted to ensure that there’s a parent on the committee,” she said.

What is ‘normal’ when it comes to picking a superintendent?

Terre Davis, a former school superintendent and owner of a consulting company that helps school districts run searches for superintendents, has participated in more than 100 superintendent selection processes in Colorado and Michigan.

She starts by gathering input from parents, teachers, students, and district staff like bus drivers and custodians to learn what they’d like from a district leader.

She said it was unusual for a district employee (assistant superintendent King) to oversee the process of hiring someone who will become his boss.

“They may be accused of having biases,” she said. “You really need an outsider to run it. I call it a burden on an employee. That employee will be up for lots and lots of criticism.”

That was one point raised at the meeting.

“I wish I could have a job where I hire my boss,” said parent Tori Bishop. “The whole setup here is problematic when you look at it.”

King said that his role as committee chairperson largely consists of compiling paperwork.

“That’s not a correct statement,” he said of Bishop’s claim.

While King said he will have input in narrowing the applicants to seven and then to three, he won’t participate in the final decision by the school board.

How are superintendents chosen in MS?

In Mississippi, some school superintendents were elected, rather than appointed by school boards, until 2019. Because previous superintendents were elected, this is the first time the Harrison County School District board has conducted a full search. (Gill was elected in 2015, and the board decided to appoint him after the law was changed.)

There’s no standardized process for school boards to choose a superintendent.

Long Beach School District’s board recently elevated Long Beach High School Principal Dr. Talia Lock to the position of superintendent when it came open. District spokeswoman Leigh Anne Biggs said the board could go a different route next time it searches for a superintendent.

“Even within that district there’s not a consistent pathway,” she said. “It’s different every time.”

Hancock County School District will also be looking for a new superintendent to replace Alan Dedeaux, who is retiring. The Sun Herald reached out to Hancock for information about their search process, but did not get a response.

Districts can hire a professional search firm to help them identify qualified candidates around the country. In Mississippi, as in many other states, the School Boards Association runs a Superintendent Search Service to help school boards with the process. Simpson County and Quitman County School Districts are currently using the service.

Jay Goldman, the editor of School Administrator magazine, the monthly publication of the School Superintendents Association, said that districts the size of Harrison County typically hire outside help with the process.

Wiggins said the board had talked about hiring such a service, but decided against it.

“I think our citizens want us, that they elected, making the decision,” she said.

During the board meeting, Gill told the crowd that the opening had been sent out to “all superintendents across the state,” and to the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents.

On Tuesday, before the application deadline of 4:30 p.m., the position was not listed on the MASS “Available Administrative Positions” site. Nor was it listed on the “Educational Job Opportunities” page of the Mississippi School Boards Association site. The Mississippi Association of School Administrators said that it had never received a request from the Harrison County School District to post the opening.

In an email, Gill told the Sun Herald that he had never said the position would be on the MASS website, and that the executive director of MASS had sent the posting to all state school districts.

Thomas said in an interview that, when the search first began, she had asked Gill to ensure the opening was posted on the MSBA website, rather than just emailing it to school districts and superintendents. She kept checking, and it never appeared on the site. She said she never found out why.

Should the outgoing superintendent be involved?

Goldman said it was unusual for an outgoing superintendent to be involved in the process of hiring his successor, because he could have “undue interference.”

“I mean, when there’s a turnover at any other stage of government, you usually don’t have the person who’s leaving get to appoint the person who takes over,” Goldman said. “It’s just not a good government practice.”

In an interview after the board meeting Monday, Gill said he felt his perspective as superintendent was uniquely valuable to the search.

“I chose to serve myself because I have a very good working knowledge of this district,” he said. “I know what it’s going to take in the next person to continue moving this district forward.”

He said that parents with concerns about the process should reach out to their board members, and he suggested that the issues raised at the meeting were not widely held across the district of 15,000 students.

“We had a handful here tonight,’ he said. “That speaks volumes.”

Parents at the meeting said they had the suspicion that there was a reason the process was so opaque.

Urging the board to support Thomas’s proposal to extend the application period, Allen said that if a candidate is eager to take the job, “a week is not gonna truly make or break them.”

“Unless you already have someone picked,” Bishop added.

“And that’s the way that it feels,” Allen said.