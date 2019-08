Harrison County ‘They were real, true friends.’ Community remembers Gulfport teens who drown in Biloxi River. August 03, 2019 09:26 AM

Javonte Johnson, Travis Roberson and Eric Smith drowned in the Biloxi River at Dedeaux Park. Their friends, family and neighbors came together to remember the 'three amigos' who were always seen together. They died trying to save each other.