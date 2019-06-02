For 90th year, Biloxi boats line up for a priest’s blessing to start shrimp season

Commercial fishing boats, pleasure boats, sporting and charter boats, billfish boats all fill the Biloxi Channel for the 90th annual Blessing of the Fleet on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Donn Hupp
Special to the Sun Herald
Pleasure boats receive a blessing and a thumbs up from the stern of the Pan American Clipper which served as the Blessing Boat during the 90th annual Blessing of the Fleet on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Donn Hupp
Special to the Sun Herald
The Glenn L. Swetman Schooner travels down the Biloxi Channel along with Billfish Boats during the Blessing of the Fleet.
Donn Hupp
Special to the Sun Herakd
Blessings from the stern of the Pan American Clipper during the Blessing of the Fleet.
Donn Hupp
Special to the Sun Herakd
The Glenn L. Swetman Schooner travels down the Biloxi Channel along with Billfish Boats during the Blessing of the Fleet.
Donn Hupp
Special to the Sun Herald
Harrison County Sheriff Department Helicopter drops the ceremonial wreath at 2:00 PM into the Biloxi Channel to begin the Blessing of the Fleet.
Donn Hupp
Special to the Sun Herald
The Glenn L. Swetman Schooner at the Bleesing of the Fleet.
Donn Hupp
Special to the Sun Herald
The Brandy Michelle waits to get in line at the Blessing of the Fleet.
Donn Hupp
Special to the Sun Herald