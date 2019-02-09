Gallery: Clydesdales draw a crowd for parade in downtown Gulfport

The Budweiser Clydesdales cross U.S. 49 in downtown Gulfport on Friday, Feb. 9, 2019.
Donn Hupp
Special to the Sun Herald
Mary, a three year old Dalmatian, is eager to get the Budweiser Clydesdales wagon driver riding through Gulfport on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
The Clydesdales hitched and crossing Highway 49 in downtown Gulfport.
A Budweiser Clydesdale smiles for the camera as Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes, center, presents an official city proclamation on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
18 hands tall and up to 2,300 pounds, the Clydesdale lead wagon horses get ready to pull through downtown Gulfport on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
One of the Budweiser Clydesdale lead horses getting ready to attach to the wagon on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
The Clydesdales ready to pull through downtown Gulfport on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
