Police respond after shooting victim enters Biloxi High School, prompting lockdown
Biloxi hi school and Biloxi Junior High were on lockdown on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 after a shooting victim walked into the high school. The shooting took place at AJ Holloway sports complex nearby .
Caroline Dunaway of Biloxi MS wrote "I'm Just a Little Dinghy" after it saved her life and the lives of her family and neighbors during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The couple hosted an annual get-together every Fourth of July to remember it.
Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi opened in 2016 after converting the old Casino Magic building in east Biloxi. In June 2018, they announced an expansion to the west with an amusement park that will feature a giant Ferris wheel and another hotel.
Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania describes truck driving around the crossing barriers before being hit by train on Texas Avenue on June 21, 2018. He said there have been other fatalities at that crossing, including one person he knew.
Erected in 1977, the Golden Fisherman stood in Biloxi's Vieux Marche before moving to Point Cadet, then toppled by Hurricane Katrina. Almost 13 years later, a new Golden Fisherman statue will call the Point Cadet home.
Kelli Bell, owner of Chillville Creamery in Gulfport, explains why you should try their beer ice cream float. Chillville has teamed up with Chandeleur Island Brewing Company, but they also offer kid-friendly nonalcoholic treats.
Judy Johnson of Gulfport disputes some of the findings in a grand jury report that found "no criminal conduct" by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department officers on Nov. 20, 2017 when they shot and killed Johnson's 15-year-old grandson Seth.
Seth Johnson was 15 when he died in an encounter with law enforcement. His grandmother had made every effort to have his mental health issues treated, but his fear of being put away in an institution was too great.
An aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans medevacs a man with a leg injury from a vessel near Chandeleur Islands, Louisiana, May 10, 2018. The person was taken to a hospital in Gulfport, Mississippi, in stable condition
Beauvoir in Biloxi first allowed paranormal investigators to explore the property in 2014. Now the last home of Confederate President Jefferson Davis hosts regular events for "sceptical scientific" investigation of the grounds.
Saucier Fire, along with the Harrison County Fire Service and the Harrison County Sheriffs Department, responded to a camper trailer fire in Saucier on Mississippi 67 near Gartman Road early Monday. The occupant was not injured.
Community Bank held a ceremony to begin the demolition of the old federal courthouse on Lameuse Street in downtown Biloxi on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. The bank will build their new headquarters on the lot.