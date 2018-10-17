Police respond after shooting victim enters Biloxi High School, prompting lockdown

Biloxi hi school and Biloxi Junior High were on lockdown on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 after a shooting victim walked into the high school. The shooting took place at AJ Holloway sports complex nearby .
Fire destroys camper trailer in Saucier

Harrison County

Saucier Fire, along with the Harrison County Fire Service and the Harrison County Sheriffs Department, responded to a camper trailer fire in Saucier on Mississippi 67 near Gartman Road early Monday. The occupant was not injured.

