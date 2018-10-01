Elderly couple and dog die in Gulfport house fire, official says

An elderly man and woman died in an overnight fire in a mobile home at Hiddle Acres Mobile Home Park, officials said.
Gulfport Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt said the department got a call about the fire on Touriel Road about 8 a.m. The fire apparently started overnight in a chair in the living room, he said.
When firefighters arrived, the fire had burned itself out, but toxic fumes from the fire apparently overcame the couple. A dog also died in the fire, Beyerstedt said.
The state fire marshal and Gulfport Fire Department are investigating.
Beyerstedt said the couple were known to the fire department because they had responded several times to the home for health issues, he said.
“The sad thing about this is they had smoke detectors but they were non-functioning,” Beyerstedt said.
The names were not released pending notification of family, Beyerstedt said. Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove will release the names when next of kin are notified.
Comments