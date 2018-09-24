Body found in Bayou Bernard in Gulfport

Officials are investigating the discovery of a body found in a bayou near Three Rivers and County Barn roads.
No details were immediately available, but Gulfport Police tweeted the discovery at 5:23 p.m. Monday.
A passerby saw the body floating in Bayou Bernard, Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
The body was in an area of the bayou between Creosote Road and the Interstate 10 overpass.
Fulks said the body was still in the bayou at 5:35 p.m. Monday, when boats and crews were being lined up to recover the body.
“It’s too early to tell if the death was by natural causes or foul play,” Fulks said.
It also was too early to confirm the identity of the remains, he said.
Police said the Gulfport Fire Department, Mississippi Department of Marine Resources and the Harrison County Coroner’s Office are assisting in the investigation.
