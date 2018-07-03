Two people burned in early morning house fire near Saucier, fire chief says

Two people are lucky to be alive, Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said, after an early morning fire destroyed their home near Saucier.
Sullivan said the fire started in a home on East Adams Road around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday. Adams Road is in central Harrison County near Saucier, he said.
"When we got on scene, we found two people had escaped the house fire, but they were burned while trying to get out," Sullivan said. "The fire started while they were asleep."
The home was not equipped with smoke detectors, Sullivan said.
One person was taken to Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport and was treated and released, Sullivan said. A woman who escaped the fire was taken to the burn center at the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile.
"The woman received some serious burns," Sullivan said. "The house was destroyed."
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Sullivan said.
