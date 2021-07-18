Waveland officer dies in car wreck day after graduating from police academy

A Waveland police officer died this weekend, just a day after graduating from a local police academy.

Chief Mike Prendergast made the announcement on Facebook Sunday morning that officer Katie Cash, 33, died in a Saturday evening car crash on Mississippi 603. She was off duty at the time.

Cash had just graduated Friday from the police academy.

Cash was a mother of two, and “we ask that you keep the entire Waveland Police Department in your prayers and especially her two little girls and their family,” Prendergast wrote.

More information about the car wreck will be released in the near future.

Glenn Collins, who makes reference on his Facebook page about graduating on Friday from the Harrison County Law Enforcement Training Academy, posted a tribute to Cash Sunday morning.

“11 weeks! 11 weeks is how long I’ve known you Katie Cash!,” he wrote. “I’ve grown so fond of you and this morning I wake up to the news of your passing! 11 weeks was not long enough! You had your whole life ahead of you and you were just getting started in your LEO career. I’m gonna miss you dearly. Your little girls and your entire family are in my prayers!

“RIP Waveland PD Officer Cash!”

