LA investigators search Mississippi Coast waters near I-10 for missing woman

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on Friday was looking for clues about the disappearance of a Louisiana woman by searching the waters near Interstate 10 in Mississippi.

Capt. Scott Lee said the land is an “area of interest” in the search for Courtney Johnson, who went missing on Tuesday evening while on her way to the Golden Nugget Casino.

Lee said the search started near mile marker 2 on I-10 and investigators are currently at mile marker 8.

Traffic delays in Hancock County Friday afternoon may be a result of the search.

One of Courtney’s friends told officers they had last heard from her after 6 p.m. Tuesday when she was driving to meet with them.

Detectives believe Johnson had made it into Mississippi.

Her car is a 2016 dark-gray Mazda 6 with license plate ZQF474.

She is 5-foot-5, 160 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes.

Call the St Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office if you have any information about the case.

Anyone with information about Johnson is asked to contact sheriff’s Cpl. Justin Parker at 985-267-1348 or 985-898-2338.