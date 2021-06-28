Hancock County
How well do you know Bay St. Louis? Take this quiz to see if you’re a true ‘Bay Rat’
BSL. The Bay. 39520.
No matter what you call it or how you mention it to tourists, Hancock County residents who call Bay St. Louis home are proud of their city are commonly referred to as “Bay rats” across the Coast.
But how well do you really know the city dubbed “A Place Apart”?
Our quiz will really test your knowledge of Bay St. Louis and the people who call it home.
Only true “Bay rats” will get a perfect score. Good luck!
Having trouble seeing the quiz? Click here.
