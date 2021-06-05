A Discovery Channel fishing reality TV show is coming to film on the Mississippi Coast

A member of the Elite Fishing League is shown being filmed during the Tidewater Tour Championship in Delacroix, Louisiana, in August 2020. Elite Fishing League

A fishing reality show that airs on the Discovery Channel will be filmed in Bay St. Louis next week, with a meet and greet this weekend.

The 2021 Elite Fishing League will be filming episodes in Bay St. Louis from June 7-10.

On the show, the fishermen try to catch and land as many redfish as possible during each four-hour period.

But because the show is also focused on conservation, the fish are immediately released after being weighed. All fish must weigh between 3 and 10 pounds.

The “anglers fish mystery waters without practice periods accompanied by a tour official/referee and cameraman on their boat,” EFL said in a press release.

They’ll launch each day from the Silver Slipper Hotel and Casino, which is also hosting a meet-and-greet at 3 p.m. Sunday so the public can meet the pros.

The winner will get a ticket to the tour championship in which the winner receives a $100,000 award.

Other fishing events happening soon in South Mississippi are:

▪ The 2021 King Master Biloxi tournament began at 9 a.m. Thursday and is ongoing until Saturday with a $100,00 prize for first place, $25,000 for second place, and $15,000 for third.

The tournament consists of 100 teams.

▪ Starting June 7 until June 13, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic is starting at the Golden Nugget Casino with over $300,000 in cash prizes.

The tournament will kick off with a documentary, “Blue Miracle,” about the richest billfish tournament in Mexico.

▪ June 5-6 is also Free Fishing Weekend, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources said

This marks the first weekend of National Fishing and Boating Week and allows any person to fish without a sport fishing license in all public waters in Mississippi.

▪ July 4 is designated as Free Saltwater Sport Fishing Day on the Mississippi Gulf Coast allowing any person to saltwater sport fish without a recreational saltwater fishing license on Independence Day.