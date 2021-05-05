$3.3 million in Hancock County properties are up for auction. You can bid online.

An online auction launches Wednesday to sell more than 300 properties in Hancock County, valued at $3.3 million.

Properties on the Tax-Forfeited Land Auction start at no value up to $50,000.

Minimum bids typically are about 10% of the value, or $500 on a $5,000 property.

Secretary of State Michael Watson and Bay St. Louis Mayor Michael Favre hosted a press conference Tuesday to announce the details.

Watson said the auction is a partnership between local and state government, “making sure we’re getting these properties back on the tax rolls.”

Favre said the properties represent ”a lot of money out there that can be recouped.”

The auction starts at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, and ends at 11:59 p.m. June 2. Prospective buyers can register and view the location of the properties on Google Earth.

All bids must be entered online, and bidders have the option to pay the “Buy it Now” price rather than wait until the end of the auction.

The properties are sold “as-is,” with no guarantees of condition or access, and all sales are final, with no refund. Payment must be made to the Secretary of State’s office within seven calendar days of receiving the official offer to sell.

A similar auction in Hancock County was held in 2017, when 2,038 tax-forfeited properties, mostly residential, were offered at combined value of $11.87 million.

Properties also are available in Harrison, Jackson and other counties in South Mississippi through the same type of online auction.

More information on each parcel is available at sos.ms.gov or by calling 601-359-5156.