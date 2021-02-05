Mississippi to fly flags at half-staff for slain Hancock County deputy’s funeral

When slain Hancock County Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Boutte is laid to rest Tuesday, Gov. Tate Reeves said all flags will fly at half-staff on what he has named as the state’s official day of morning.

Reeves issued the announcement Friday.

Boutte, 57, was shot and killed Monday after responding to a home on Earl C. Ladner Road in the Necaise community.

In the executive order issued Friday, Reeves described the beloved officer as a “selfless and courageous officer who was devoted to justice, equality and, service to others.”

“The outpouring of of love and the mourning of the loss of this fallen hero reflect(s) the deep gratitude from the the people of the state of Mississippi,” the order read.

Boutte, a native of Carriere, is graduate of John McDonough High School in New Orleans, and Air Force veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm.

Lieutenant Michael Boutte was a selfless and courageous police officer who dedicated his life to service. In his honor, flags will be lowered to half-staff across the state on Tuesday, February 9th. pic.twitter.com/fonojHpGWl — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) February 5, 2021

During his law enforcement career, he served at the Picyaune Police Department, the Picayune School District police force and at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

During his 20-year law enforcement career, Boutte earned tops honors and a medal for saving a child’s life.

Boutte is survived by his wife, Jennifer Mana-Boutte, a son, daughter, step-daughter, grandchildren and other relatives, friends and colleagues.

To help Boutte’s family with expenses, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has set up the “Lt. Michael Boutte Fallen Officer Memorial Fund.” Donations may be made to the account at Hancock Whitney Bank.

His service begins with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Bay St. Louis community center at 301 Blaize Ave., followed by the memorial service at 11:30 a.m.