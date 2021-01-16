NASA rocket engines fire up, but test ends early at Stennis Space Center

A group of deer wasn’t scared away by the shorter-than-expected test firing of four RS-25 rocket engines Saturday at Stennis Space Center in Hancock County.

The deer stayed where they were, grazing in a field between the A-1 test stand where the rockets fired, and the cameras lined up to capture the sight.

Instead of a test that NASA said could run for as long as 8 minutes, the test lasted for 1 minute and 30 seconds.

A press conference is upcoming to discuss the test results with the engineers who conducted the test.

Those who witnessed the firing cheered when they saw the first glow of the engines fire and heard the rumble of power. When the engines turned off, they watched as a rainbow formed above the billows of vapor.

Each rocket has 500,000 pounds of thrust, and with two solid rocket boosters will propel the Orion capsules on the 8.5-minute flight into space, said Mary Engola, manager of space communications for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

The four rockets are called “heritage shuttle engines,” and are among 16 left from the shuttle program.

“We upgrade the engines here at Stennis for the SLS program,” she said.

SLS is the Space Launch System that will take astronaut Matthew Dominick of Colorado and other U.S. astronauts back into space. He was one of four astronauts at Stennis on Saturday to see the test and chat with the media and the invited guests.

He doesn’t have a schedule of when it may be his turn to go into space. Following today’s test, the rockets are scheduled to be sent to Kennedy Space Center to be part of the first uncrewed launch later this year into deep space, around the moon and back.

Orion 2 is scheduled to be a crewed mission around the moon and the third launch in the Orion program, scheduled for 2024, would land the next many and the first woman on the moon.

The astronauts are the ones who get the attention, Dominick said, but there are thousands of people working on the Artemis Program to the moon.

“All these teams are coming together to build this thing,” he said.

Also witnessing the test firing Saturday were Steve Nguyen of New Orleans and Sam Murray of nearby Picayune, both internet technology specialists for All Points, a subcontractor for Boeing.

“It’s been years in the making,” Nguyen said. “It’s something I can tell my kids and my Mom,”

The test firing was delayed in part by the coronavirus and the weather in 2020. During the pandemic, they worked remotely.

“With the hurricanes, they just stopped everything,” Murray said.

Until last year, every U.S. rocket that carried an American astronaut into space was tested at Stennis Space Center.

In 2020, NASA partnered with SpaceX to transport American astronauts to the International Space Station.

