Engines for ‘most powerful rocket ever’ will shake ground near Stennis Space Center

Anyone close to Stennis Space Center on Saturday may feel the ground shake and hear the roar of rocket engines for as long as 8 minutes.

For the first time, NASA will test-fire all four engines at once on its new Space Launch System, which will hopefully be ready to fly to the moon in 2022.

It’s the only rocket that in a single mission will be able to send the Orion spacecraft, astronauts and cargo to the moon — nearly 1,000 times farther than the space station in Earth’s orbit.

Once assembled, the system “will stand taller than the Statue of Liberty and have about 15% more thrust at liftoff than the Apollo program Saturn V rocket, making it the most powerful rocket ever built.”

Some have called the test a make-or-break moment for NASA. The SLS has been in production for about 10 years and is billions over budget. There is also increasing competition from private companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX, whose Dragon spacecraft is set to return to Earth this week after being the first private rocket to partner with NASA to bring astronauts to the International Space Station.

‘Elevated decibel levels’ from rocket engines

The firing of the four RS-25 engines on Saturday will produce a combined 1.6 million pounds of thrust.

The two-hour test window opens at 4 p.m. Saturday, and the sound level will depend on a person’s location to the test site and prevailing weather conditions.

Stennis said in a press release to expect “elevated decibel levels,” but they’re not expected to be high enough to have any damaging effect.

The acoustic level is expected to be about 10-20 decibels higher than during a normal single engine test at the site, NASA said.

How to watch the SLS test

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the public won’t be able to watch the test in person.

Live coverage will begin at 4:20 p.m. on NASA Television and the NASA website, followed by a post-test briefing about two hours after the test.

The Sun Herald also will be there to witness the rocket test and describe the experience.

Test stand ‘one of the tallest structures’ in MS

The test is happening at the B-2 test stand, originally built in 1960s to test Saturn rocket stages that took astronauts to the moon during the Apollo Program. The new Artemis Program aims to send astronauts back to the moon by 2024.

Anchored in the ground with 144 feet of steel and concrete, the stand has been renovated with a new steel superstructure to test the massive SLS core stage, which is the central backbone of the launch system.

The renovation extends the test stand to almost 350 feet, “ranking the stand as one of the tallest structures in the state of Mississippi,” according to NASA.

“During the test, engineers will power up all the core stage systems, load more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic, or supercold, propellant into the tanks and fire all four engines at the same time,” NASA said in a press release.

More than 32,500 holes in the stand’s flame deflector will send more than 240,000 gallons of water a minute to cool the engine exhaust. Another 92,000 gallons of water per minute will be sprayed through 92 nozzles to provide vibro-acoustic suppression protection to the core stage.

“The average American household uses about 100,000 gallons of water a year. During a SLS core stage test, the B-2 stand will use that amount every 18 seconds,” NASA said.

Artemis Program

NASA already completed seven of the eight core stage tests at Stennis. The latest test of the Space Launch System was a dress rehearsal on Dec. 20.

This weekend’s test will simulate the rocket’s operation during launch.

NASA hopes to launch the first mission of the new program called Orion before the end of the year. It will have no crew members and will circle the moon and return back to Earth.

The agency is working to land the first woman and the next man on the moon in 2024.