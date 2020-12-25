Two people die in Hancock County wreck

Two people are dead after a Christmas Day car wreck in Hancock County.

The wreck happened at 3:46 a.m. on Mississippi 603 near Caesar Necaise Road, officials said.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says it appears a pick-up was traveling north on Mississippi 603 and crossed the center line, colliding with an SUV that was traveling south.

The driver of the pick-up, a resident of Pass Christian, and the driver of the SUV, a resident of Pulaski, Virginia,both died at the scene. A passenger of the SUV, a relative, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The identities of the deceased haven’t been released yet. An investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the wreck should call the Mississippi Highway Patrol.