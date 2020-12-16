Bicyclist dies after being hit by car on US 90 in Hancock County

A bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning on U.S. 90 near Lakeshore Drive in Hancock County.

State Troopers responded at 5:45 a.m. and the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was still at the scene.

Troopers reported that the bicyclist was riding along the shoulder of U.S. 90 West when he was struck by a car that was also traveling west.

The collision is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The identity of the bicyclist has been withheld pending notification of family members.

