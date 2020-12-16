Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Hancock County

Bicyclist dies after being hit by car on US 90 in Hancock County

A bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning on U.S. 90 near Lakeshore Drive in Hancock County.

State Troopers responded at 5:45 a.m. and the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was still at the scene.

Troopers reported that the bicyclist was riding along the shoulder of U.S. 90 West when he was struck by a car that was also traveling west.

The collision is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The identity of the bicyclist has been withheld pending notification of family members.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Patrick Magee
Patrick Magee
Patrick Magee is a sports writer who has covered South Mississippi for much of the last two decades. From Southern Miss to high schools, he stays on top of it all.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service